Newman Peggy Susan Died peacefully at St. Cecilia's Nursing Home on
Saturday 4th April, aged 87 years.
Loving mother of Richard (son), Kate (daughter in law),
Vicky (daughter, deceased),
Peter (son in law), Julia (daughter) and John (son in law, deceased).
Wonderful grandmother to Olivia, Neil and Jo, Sarah and Martin and Nicki, devoted great grandmother to Daniel and Laura, Hayley, Thomas and Gabi, Nathan and Sammie, Lewis, Noah, Ben, James, Alfie and Sophie, great great grandmother to Harrison and Delilah. We will all miss her so much. She was such a lively
and generous person.
A private service will be held.
Please can we give special thanks to all the staff at St. Cecilia's Nursing Home for all the care and devotion they gave to Mum.
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 9, 2020