Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pete Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pete Wilkinson

Notice Condolences

Pete Wilkinson Notice
Wilkinson Pete Passed away on
29th November 2020.
Beloved husband of June, devoted father of Antony and Rachel. Loving grandfather to John, Faye and Marta.
Will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Mary's Church on Thursday
10th December at 11.30 am followed by private interment.
No flowers by request, donations in Pete's memory can be sent to G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Sherwood Street, Scarborough for Marie Curie, please make cheques payable to the charity.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -