Wilkinson Pete Passed away on
29th November 2020.
Beloved husband of June, devoted father of Antony and Rachel. Loving grandfather to John, Faye and Marta.
Will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Mary's Church on Thursday
10th December at 11.30 am followed by private interment.
No flowers by request, donations in Pete's memory can be sent to G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Sherwood Street, Scarborough for Marie Curie, please make cheques payable to the charity.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 3, 2020