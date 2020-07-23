|
|
|
Bowman Peter (Retired, Head Porter - Scarborough Hospital)
Peacefully passed away on 20th July 2020, aged 88 years.
Loving husband of the late Anne.
Dear dad to Carol and Lynda
and in law to John and Gary.
Much loved grandad to Michael, Sally, David and Gemma.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral service held at
East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Wednesday 5th August at
2.30pm will be attended by
family and close friends only.
Enquiries to G. Roberts, Independent Family Funeral Director 01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 23, 2020