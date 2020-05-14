Home

POWERED BY

Services
F A Stockill and Son
9A Station Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO13 9AP
01723 859279
Service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Woodlands Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Hetzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Hetzel

Notice Condolences

Peter Hetzel Notice
HETZEL Peter John Grenville Of Snainton, formerly of
East Ayton, Loughborough,
and Welford.
Passed away peacefully at
St Helens Nursing Home, Scarborough on
8th May 2020, aged 88 years.
Cherished husband of
25 years to Winifred
and beloved husband
to the late Betty,
devoted father to Simon and Nicholas, grandpa and
a good friend to many.
Service at Woodlands Crematorium,
on Thursday 21st May, 2020.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired
to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Collection send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son,
Snainton, Scarborough YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F A Stockill and Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -