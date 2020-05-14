|
|
|
HETZEL Peter John Grenville Of Snainton, formerly of
East Ayton, Loughborough,
and Welford.
Passed away peacefully at
St Helens Nursing Home, Scarborough on
8th May 2020, aged 88 years.
Cherished husband of
25 years to Winifred
and beloved husband
to the late Betty,
devoted father to Simon and Nicholas, grandpa and
a good friend to many.
Service at Woodlands Crematorium,
on Thursday 21st May, 2020.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired
to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Collection send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son,
Snainton, Scarborough YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 14, 2020