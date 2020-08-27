Home

Peter Walker Notice
Walker Peter Passed away peacefully aged 75
at St Catherine"s Hospice
on 18 August.
He was the much loved husband
of Patricia and father of Martin.
He will be fondly remembered by Patricia, Martin, Lisa, Joe and Sam and his family and friends.
The funeral at Woodlands Crematorium on 28 August
will be limited to family only due
to the Coronavirus restrictions
and will be family flowers only.
Donations to St Catherine's Hospice or the MS Society
would be welcomed from
anyone wishing to do so c/o
T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 27, 2020
