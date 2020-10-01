|
|
|
Ackling Phyllis Peacefully on 24th September, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Edgar,
devoted mum to Steve and the late Kevin, much loved by Jane, Karen, Sarah, Jo, Rich, Tom and
4 great-grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
A private service to be held at
St Mary's Church on
Friday 9th October.
Family flowers only but donations may be made to Friends of
St Mary's and sent c/o
Kevin Moxon Funeral Directors,
5 Ramshill Road,
Scarborough, YO11 2LN
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 1, 2020