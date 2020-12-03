Home

CRANE Phyllis Mary Passed away peacefully, aged 100 on the 20th November 2020 in the loving care of the staff at Pinfold Lodge Nursing Home, Hunmanby.
Much loved Mother of John
and Grandma to Emily and Felicity.
A private Committal Service
will be held on
Thursday 10th December at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon.
No flowers by request but donations in her memory to Guide Dogs for the Blind and The Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service would be appreciated and
can be sent to
Unsworth Funeral Service,
13-15 Bridlington Road Hunmanby, YO14 0LR
01723 861749
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 3, 2020
