HARRISON Richard Of Irton on 16th March 2020,
in hospital, aged 71 years.
"At Rest Now, No More Pain,
Forever In Our Hearts."
Devoted husband of Frances.
Loving and proud father
of Sarah and Paul. Brother of Philip. Beloved grandad of Ben,
great-grandad of Logan and Amelia, father-in-law of Damien and Erika, step-grandad of Callum and brother-in-law of Elaine.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will take place at a later date, everyone welcome. Donations, if desired,
to be shared between
British Heart Foundation
and Kidney Research UK.
Enquires to F.A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors (01723) 859279.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 26, 2020