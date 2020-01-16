|
NAYLOR Rita Ann On 7th January, peacefully in
St Catherine's, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter and dearly loved partner of Charles. Much loved mum of Susan,
Carol and Paul and a special
mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium TODAY Thursday 16th January at 3pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation.
Collection box at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
All are welcome at the service and afterwards for refreshments at North Cliff Golf Club.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 16, 2020