Robert Thompson Notice
Thompson Robert (Painter and Decorator late of Red Scar Drive)
Passed away peacefully in St Cecilia's Nursing Home on
15th February 2020 aged 94 years. Devoted husband of Sybil.
Loving dad, grandad
and great grandad,
will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral service at St. Laurence's Church Scalby on
Thursday 5th March at 2pm
followed by cremation at Woodlands Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but if desired, donations may be made to
St. Laurence's Church,
collection at the service.
Resting at G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 27, 2020
