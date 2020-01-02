Home

Roy Piper

Roy Piper Notice
PIPER Roy Aged 75 years. Adored by sons
Andy and Simon, partner Anna and grandchildren Edie and Elliott. Dearly cherished by brother John and sister in law Angela. Will be so missed by both families, many friends and musicians.
A New Orleans style parade will be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to Falsgrave Funeral Service tel 01723 343908.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 2, 2020
