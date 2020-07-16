Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Garforth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Garforth

Notice Condolences

Sally Garforth Notice
Garforth (née Boyes)
Sally Died 7th July after a stroke
the previous day.
Beautiful wife to Chris for 49 years; unconditionally loving and adventurous mum to Helen, Laura and Rachel; kind and fun granny to Robbie, Ollie, Ezana, Kaleb and Zoë and friend and wise counsel to sons-in-law Richard, Jamie and Nebiat. Sally was the much loved daughter of Bob and Margaret (Abigail) Boyes, with whom she is now reunited, and sister to Jim. She touched the lives of many with her love, faith, compassion, empathy and commitment to challenge injustice. There will be a private funeral at Burniston Methodist Church on 31st July.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -