Garforth (née Boyes)
Sally Died 7th July after a stroke
the previous day.
Beautiful wife to Chris for 49 years; unconditionally loving and adventurous mum to Helen, Laura and Rachel; kind and fun granny to Robbie, Ollie, Ezana, Kaleb and Zoë and friend and wise counsel to sons-in-law Richard, Jamie and Nebiat. Sally was the much loved daughter of Bob and Margaret (Abigail) Boyes, with whom she is now reunited, and sister to Jim. She touched the lives of many with her love, faith, compassion, empathy and commitment to challenge injustice. There will be a private funeral at Burniston Methodist Church on 31st July.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 16, 2020