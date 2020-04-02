Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Samantha Townshend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samantha Townshend

Notice Condolences

Samantha Townshend Notice
Townshend (Nee Lockley)
Samantha Claire Suddenly, on March 29th 2020,
at James Cook Hospital, Middlesbrough,
Sam, aged 34 years.
Much loved daughter of
Simon and Elaine;
sister of Maria and Jenny;
sister-in-law of Salman and Graham; and beloved Auntie to Olivia, Ethan, Jasper and Verity.
A private service will be held. Donations online please to Scarborough, Whitby and Rydale MIND on Sam's giving page:-https://memoryspace.mind.org.uk/memoryspace/samantha-lockley. All enquiries to T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd. (01723) 362517
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -