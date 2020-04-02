|
Townshend (Nee Lockley)
Samantha Claire Suddenly, on March 29th 2020,
at James Cook Hospital, Middlesbrough,
Sam, aged 34 years.
Much loved daughter of
Simon and Elaine;
sister of Maria and Jenny;
sister-in-law of Salman and Graham; and beloved Auntie to Olivia, Ethan, Jasper and Verity.
A private service will be held. Donations online please to Scarborough, Whitby and Rydale MIND on Sam's giving page:-https://memoryspace.mind.org.uk/memoryspace/samantha-lockley. All enquiries to T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd. (01723) 362517
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 2, 2020