Metcalfe Sarah Elizabeth
'Betty' Of Ganton. Peacefully on
February 24th, 2020,
aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of the late
John 'Barry'. Loving mother of Andrew and Steven, mother in law of Adele and beloved grandma
of Isobel, Beth and Alex and
a good friend to many.
Service at East Riding Crematorium, Octon on
Monday 9th March, at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations to 'Ganton Girls' (any cheques please make payable to
F. A. Stockill and Son).
Enquiries to F. A. Stockill and Son, Funerals (01723) 859279.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 5, 2020