BARNARD Shaun Michael Peacefully in York Hospital on
20th February, Shaun,
aged 56 years of Scalby
(Formerly of Fylingthorpe).
Dearly loved Son of the late Margaret and Mike,
much loved Brother of Janet, Brother in Law of George,
Uncle of Jenny and Georgina and Nephew to Melvyn and Carole.
He will be greatly missed.
Service to be held at St. Laurence's Church, Scalby, on Friday 6th March at 11.45am, followed by Cremation. Family flowers only, donations in memory for the Myotonic Dystrophy Support Group,
c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd.
Tel. Whitby (01947) 880424.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 27, 2020
