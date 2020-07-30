|
|
|
Harrop Sheila Ann Sadly passed away at home surrounded by her girls,
on 24th July 2020, aged 82.
Dearly loved wife of the late Joe, much loved mum to Carolyn, Wendy, David and Robert, dearly loved Nan to Dan, Emily, Shaun, Niamh, Cole, Trinity, Evan and Katie, and Great Nan to Harry
and Bessie.
Funeral service at
Woodland Crematorium on Thursday 6th August at 11.15am.
Donations in memory of Sheila would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent c/o
F A Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton, YO13 9AP
for St Catherine's Hospice.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 30, 2020