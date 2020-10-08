Home

Martin Sheldon It is with great sadness we announce the loss of our beloved son Sheldon Martin
aged 52 years.

A loving son, father, brother,
uncle and friend.
Passed away at the age of 52 years
after a long illness on
30th September 2020 in
Scarborough Hospital.

Many thanks to all staff and
doctors for their efforts.

Memorial Service to commemorate Sheldon's life
will be held at Woodlands Crematorium Chapel on Monday 12th October at 12.00 noon.

Should anyone wish to send flowers in Sheldon's memory please send them to
G. Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Sherwood Street.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 8, 2020
