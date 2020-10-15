|
|
|
THOMPSON Shirley Of Snainton.
Passed away peacefully at
The Willows, Burton Fleming on
8th October 2020, aged 79 years.
Cherished wife of Rob. Much
loved mum of Lynda and Jackie, mother-in-law of Mike and
a good friend to many.
Service at East Riding Crematorium, Octon on
Thursday 22nd October 2020 at 12.30 pm, by invitation only.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society, send c/o F. A. Stockill and Son, Snainton, YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 15, 2020