Swales Sonia Passed away peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice following
a long illness bravely fought
on 24th February 2020,
aged 57 years.
A dear and loving Wife to David, treasured Mum to Frankie,
Sam and Ethan. A much loved Nannie to George and Sister to Lynne, David, Andrew and Lisa.
Service to be held on
Tuesday 10th March at
the East Riding Crematorium, Octon Cross Roads at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations may be made to
St Catherine's Hospice,
collection at the service.
All enquires directly to
George Roberts,
G Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -