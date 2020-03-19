|
|
|
Swales Sonia David & Family would like to thank everyone who attended Sonia's funeral and donated so generously to
St Catherine's Hospice and all those who sent cards, flowers and messages of condolence.
Special thanks to G Roberts Funeral Directors for their impeccable and attentive service, Scarborough Rugby Club for a wonderful buffet and Colin Nolan for conducting the service
in such a personal and compassionate way.
Lastly, grateful and heartfelt thanks to all the staff at
St Catherine's Hospice for their devoted care of Sonia.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 19, 2020