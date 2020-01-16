|
Ward Stacey Peacefully at home on 3rd January with her family by her side.
Stacey, aged 39 years.
Dearest loving wife of Karl and much loved mum of Amelia and Lewis. Proud daughter of Bev and Tony
and loving friend to many.
Funeral service at East Riding Crematoirum (Octon) on
Friday 24th January at 10.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations will be collected for
Marie Curie - Hospice at Home.
All enquiries to Falsgrave Funeral Service tel 01723 343908.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 16, 2020