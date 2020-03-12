Home

Stanley Senior

Stanley Senior Notice
SENIOR Stanley (Stan) Peacefully following a long illness
in Scarborough Hospital,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving dad of Robert,
Neil and Paul, also a caring grandfather and great grandfather.
Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March at 12noon.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired can be
made following the service to
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Resting peacefully at
B Bernard and Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 12, 2020
