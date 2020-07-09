|
|
|
Teasdale Stephen George (Steve) Passed away peacefully at home on 30th June 2020, aged 57 years.
A much loved and treasured husband, dad, son, brother
and uncle.
Due to the current circumstances, the funeral service held at Woodlands Crematorium on
Friday 10th July at 11.15 am will be attended by immediate family only.
However, if anyone wishes to
pay their respects to Steve
as the hearse arrives at the crematorium, please wait by
the crematorium wall abiding
by social distancing regulations.
Enquiries can be made to
G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, 01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 9, 2020