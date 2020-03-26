|
|
|
Hesketh Steve Age 73, husband to Pat,
dad to Phillip, James and Edward, father-in-law, and grandad, brother and uncle.
(active to near the end)
He died peacefully on 23rd March at Whitby Court Care Home
having lived with dementia for several years.
Thank you for all the adventures.
There will be a close family funeral service at Scarborough Crematorium and an opportunity to celebrate his life at a later date for wider family and friends. Donations to the
Alzheimer's Society and
British Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Please make donations direct to the charities.
All enquiries to
T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd.
(01723) 362517
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 26, 2020