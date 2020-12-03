|
|
|
Goodwin Susan
(née White) 26th November 2020 (75yrs).
After complications with her health, we finally said goodbye to Sue, at home, just as she wanted.
Loving wife to Eddie, doting mum to Mark, Jason and Daniel, grandma to Scott and William, and a dear sister to Pat-she's leaving a big hole for us, and everyone else who knew her, to fill.
Due to current restrictions, there will be a private service at Woodlands Crematorium.
Sue asked for memorial donations in lieu of flowers to two organisations that were very close to her heart:
The Samaritans (https://www.samaritans.org/donate-now/)
and Common Roots Farm (https://commonrootsfarm.org/donate)
We'd like to thank everyone for their support and kind words.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 3, 2020