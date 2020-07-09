|
GARSON Sydney George
MBE. LCDR. RNVR. Of Hutton Buscel died peacefully
on 26th June 2020 at hospital, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Valerie and devoted and much loved father of Heather, Simon, Ruth and Penny, as well as a cherished Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
Service followed by interment
at St Matthew's Church, Hutton Buscel on Thursday 16th July 2020 at 12 noon (limited to immediate family). A celebration of his life will be conducted at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to Scarborough RNLI and the church. Collection at service or send c/o F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Director, Snainton
YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 9, 2020