Frankland Sylvia Doreen
(Nee Stone) Passed away peacefully
at home on 8th May.
Aged 90, on 25th July 2020.
Beloved wife of Charles for over
68 years. Sister to Dennis, Rick and Robert. Mother to Michael and devoted grandmother to Sarah, Mark and James.
Born in Spreight Lane Steps, always proud to be known as a "bottom ender."
Leaving behind many close friends in the neighbourhood and her friends and colleagues at Woolworths, Jenkinsons Newsagents and Sydenhams Sports.
She will always be missed and forever in our hearts.
The funeral with held at Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday 19 May at 11.15am.
Cortege leaving Andersons Funeral Directors at 10.45am.
Thanks to the staff and Dr Livesey at Brook Square Surgery and nurses from Marie Curie and
St Catherine's Hospice.
Family flowers only.
When possible a family gathering will be held at a later date.
Donations to The Stroke Association, Scarborough Branch, c/o Andersons Funeral Directors, 19 St Sepulchre Street, Scarborough, YO11 1QG.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 14, 2020