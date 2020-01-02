Home

FARRANT Timothy Robin Passed away on 19th December,
in York Hospital after a short but heroic battle with Leukaemia,
aged 68 years.
Adored husband and very best friend of Jackie, wonderful father
to Simon, Mark and Louisa,
loving step-father
to Charlotte, father-in-law to Faye, Kate, Simon and Luke and special grandpa to Aifric and Reggie.
Funeral service and celebration of Tim's life to be held at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on
Friday 17th January at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired in
Tim's memory to Scarborough Samaritans. Collection box at the service or c/o T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 2, 2020
