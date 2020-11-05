Home

Tony Hepples

Hepples Tony Passed away peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice,
aged 64 years.
Dearly loved husband of Maureen,
beloved dad of Jackie, Michelle and Mark, treasured grandad
and loving son, brother
and father-in-law.
Funeral service at
Woodlands Crematorium on
Friday 6th November at 2.15pm.
Private funeral due to the current
restrictions however anyone wishing to pay their respects can social distance outside
the Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd,
19-21 Auborough Street,
Scarborough, YO11 1HT.
Tel: (01723) 362517
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 5, 2020
