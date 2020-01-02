|
WALTON Valerie Anne On December 25th, 2019 peacefully in Rambla Nursing Home, of East Ayton,
aged 79 years.
Loving wiife of the late Nev, much loved mother of John and a dear mother-in-law of Joanne. Cherished grandma of
Lucy and Emma.
Service at Woodlands Crematorium on Friday 10th January, 2020 at 11.15 am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Saint Catherine's Hospice. Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, Snainton, Scarborough YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 2, 2020