|
|
|
Waining Vi Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 18th November 2020
aged 77 years.
A loving Wife to Brian.
A very good friend to many and a Stalwart of the village
of Hunmanby.
Vi will be sadly missed.
Private service to be held on
Monday 7th December at 11.30am.
Funeral procession to
pass through the village
pausing at Vi's Garden, next to Bayley Gardens at
approximately 11.00am.
If you plan to pay your respects to Vi, kindly observe social distancing rules.
Family flowers only please and donations to Cancer Research.
Enquiries to
Unsworth Funeral Service
01723 861749
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 3, 2020