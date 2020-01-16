|
MYERS Vicky
(formerly Crawshaw,
nee Vice) On 13th January in St Catherine's
Hospice, aged 63 years.
Beloved wife of Andy, much
loved mum of Erica, Andrew
and Philippa and a special
step-mum, grandma and auntie.
Funeral service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium Chapel
on Thursday 30th January at
12noon, followed by interment
in Woodlands Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired for
St Catherine's. Collection box
at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral
Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Black Clothing not necessary.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 16, 2020