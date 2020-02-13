|
|
|
MYERS Vicky Andy, Erica, Andrew and Philippa would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and messages of sympathy and support they have received following the sad loss of Vicky.
Special thanks to the
District Nurses at Prospect Road Surgery, Chemotherapy nursing.
at Scarborough Hospital and
St Catherine's for all the care shown to Vicky and the family,
to Colin Nolan for the comforting and thoughtful service and
The Farrier for the excellent buffet. Many thanks to all those who attended the funeral and gave generously for St Catherine's.
A total of £486.40 was collected in Vicky's memory.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 13, 2020