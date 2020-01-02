|
|
|
CASH Walter Clarence On 21st December 2019,
peacefully in the care of Priceholme, aged 102 years.
Beloved husband of the late Bea. Loving father of Ann, father in law of Bob. Much loved grandad and great-grandad and
a good friend to many.
Service at West Ayton
Methodist Church on
Monday 6th January 2020
at 12 Noon.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Priceholme Amenity Fund and West Ayton Methodist church. Collection at service or send c/o F. A. Stockill and Son, Snainton, Scarborough YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 2, 2020