Aaron Todd Paige


1998 - 2019
Aaron Todd Paige Obituary
Aaron Todd Paige, 21, of Stanfield passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
His funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at Kinza Memorial Baptist Church in Stanfield with the Rev. Darryl Nance officiating.
The body will lie in state prior to the service from 2 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Interment will take place in the church cemetery.
Born June 6, 1998 in Cabarrus County, he was the son of Malinda Morton Vanhoy (Johnny) of Stanfield and Todd Felton Paige of Locust.
Aaron was a graduate of West Stanly High School and a member of Kinza Memorial Baptist Church.
He worked as a design engineer with Carolina Fire Control Inc. in Concord. Aaron had a passion for riding his motorcycle and personal fitness, often working out at Lifters Gym and training for Spartan Races where he received many medals in his efforts.
Aaron never met a stranger, was a thoughtful giver and loved his family dearly.
In addition to his parents, Aaron is survived by his sister, Kaylee Simpson (Trevor) of Stanfield, and grandparents, Richard Morton (Delaine) of Stanfield, Rosemary Hinson of Locust and Dennis Paige of Mt. Pleaseant.
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Paige family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
