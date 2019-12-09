|
|
Adam Blake Furr, 36, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at his home.
Adam was born Jan. 22, 1983 in Albemarle, to James Eric Furr and the late Sheila Lynn Furr.
In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by grandparents, Gilford Lee Furr and Marion Elizabeth Furr.
Adam enjoyed his time attending Lifespan and interacting with others. He loved playing on the computer during his free time, and also shopping at Walmart. He loved people and enjoyed everyone's company.
The family received friends Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m at Grace Baptist Church, 644 Edgemont St., Albemarle.
The funeral service was in the church at 3 p.m. officiated by pastor Delane Burris. Burial followed at Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery at, 502 Prospect Church Road, Albemarle.
Survivors include grandparents, Melvin and Maedene Barbee; father, James Eric Furr (Cindy); brother, Seth Furr (April); sister, Erica Hurt (Lennie); nieces, Mallory and Lexi; and nephew, Justin.
Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, at, 644 Edgemont St., Albemarle NC, 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Furr family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Dec. 9, 2019