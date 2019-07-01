Addie Lee Brooks Austin, 92, of Oakboro, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast in Concord.

Addie was born Dec. 30, 1926 in Stanly County to the late James Charlie Brooks and the late Ola Bell Howard Brooks.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, T.R. "Slick" Austin; son, Ronald "Ronnie" Max Austin; sister, Sudie Brooks Mills; and brother, James Helton Brooks.

Survivors include son, Rex Alan Austin and wife Glenda; sister, Melba Jean Sides; granddaughters, Shay Russell and husband Grant, Sarah Philemon and husband Darrick, and Samantha Thompson and husband Stan; great-grandchildren Cole and Cora Russell; and daughter-in-law Virginia Austin.

Addie graduated from Oakboro High School in 1944. She was a member of Oakboro United Methodist Church.

Addie was a cosmetologist for 67 years.

She enjoyed time with her family, taking care of her home, cooking, reading and sitting on her sun porch.

Addie will be truly missed by all those who knew her and loved her.

The family received friends Sunday at Hartsell Funeral Home in Albemarle. A graveside service was held Monday at Oakboro Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Gene Moore of Oakboro U.M.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakboro U.M.C., P.O. Box 515, Oakboro, NC 28129.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Austin family.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com. Published in Stanly News And Press from July 1 to July 2, 2019