Alan Dale Austin, 56, of Columbia, SC, passed away September 15, 2020 in Columbia.

His funeral service was at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 in the First Baptist Church, Locust with Rev. Tommy Ross and Rev. Kinney Wallace officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the church from 3 until 4 p.m. prior to the hour of the service.

Born February 29, 1964 in Mecklenburg County, NC, he was the son of the Dale Austin and Lyndell Almond Austin of Locust.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Locust, and a Senior Computer Analyst for 20 years with Blue Cross Blue Shield in Columbia.

He loved to travel and made many trips to other countries.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Danny C. Austin of Locust, two nephews, Dustin Austin and C. J. Austin of Locust, and many friends in both Columbia and Locust.

