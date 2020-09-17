1/1
Alan Dale Austin
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Dale Austin, 56, of Columbia, SC, passed away September 15, 2020 in Columbia.
His funeral service was at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 in the First Baptist Church, Locust with Rev. Tommy Ross and Rev. Kinney Wallace officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the church from 3 until 4 p.m. prior to the hour of the service.
Born February 29, 1964 in Mecklenburg County, NC, he was the son of the Dale Austin and Lyndell Almond Austin of Locust.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Locust, and a Senior Computer Analyst for 20 years with Blue Cross Blue Shield in Columbia.
He loved to travel and made many trips to other countries.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Danny C. Austin of Locust, two nephews, Dustin Austin and C. J. Austin of Locust, and many friends in both Columbia and Locust.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
04:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved