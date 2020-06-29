Alfred Dwain Waisner, 82, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus, Concord, NC.

His graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Luther's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Richfield, with Rev. Jeffrey Hoffner officiating.

Dwain was born to Alfred Bean Waisner and Nealie Rummage Waisner in Stanly County.

Preceded in death by his wife of 60 precious years to Ruby Iris Basinger. He is survived by his two sons, Charlie Waisner (Cindy) of Albemarle and Jeff Waisner (Kris) of Wadesboro, and two granddaughters, Grasyn Anne Waisner and Cierra Lorch Waisner.

Dwain had a fondness for gospel music which led to singing lessons from Mrs. Pete Almond, where she decided that he had a talent that needed to be showcased with back-up singers.

They were Dorothy Jean Rabon, Miriam Wilhoit and Martha Burleson. This group sang at many churches and events. They made many appearances on multiple shows, such as the Arthur Smith Show. He gave 35 years of service to Russ Helderman and Service Distributing Company, Inc. as a district manager.

After retiring, Dwain spent most of his time greeting and servicing the community patrons of Charlie's Grocery. He loved to see the familiar faces and keep in contact with daily ventures of their life.

He is a member of Luther's Lutheran Church.

He was known for his selflessness, kind demeanor and his unwavering faith in all that he did.

Memorials can be made to Luther's Lutheran Church, 4955 Richfield Road, Richfield, NC 28137 or to the Levine Cancer Institute, 1021 E. Morehead Medical Dr., Charlotte, NC 28204.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Waisner family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store