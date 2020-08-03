Alice Austin Hudson Plyler, 87, of Richfield, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Trinity Place in Albemarle. She was two days shy of her 88th birthday.
Alice was born August 3, 1932 in Stanly County to the late Arthur L. Hudson, Sr. and the late Lottie Austin Hudson.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James "Jim" Edward Plyler; and her brother, A.L. Hudson Jr.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Sheri (Steve) Ridenhour; daughter, Lisa (Randell) Chandler; son, James Brent (Karen) Plyler; granddaughter and Alice's pride and joy, Jessica Dare Ridenhour; brother, James "Jimmy" Hudson; sister, Linda (Harry) Morris; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Alice attended Albemarle City Schools and graduated from Richfield High School.
She was a dedicated mother, homemaker and Girl Scout Leader.
Over the years, she worked as an Avon District Manager and as Head of the Circulation Department at Pfeiffer College Library for 12 years, where she made lasting friendships with her coworkers.
She was later employed as secretary at Select Mobile Homes of New London.
After her retirement, Alice and her husband, Jim, enjoyed travel, yard sales, flea markets, auctions, buying and selling. They operated "The Old Country Place," located next to their home.
She loved helping Jim restore and recycle old pieces of furniture and country collectibles.
Alice especially enjoyed decorating the shop and making new friends. She loved people and shared Jim's love for antiques and collectibles.
As a child, Alice attended Albemarle First Baptist Church. After marriage, she became an active member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church of Misenheimer, where she was involved with the United Methodist Women and the Lay Witness Weekend.
Alice will be most remembered for her devotion to her family, her unconditional love, her warm smile and fun-loving personality.
She taught her family unforgettable lessons about the power of love and God's faithfulness. Alice's faith, devotion and kindness left a lasting impression on everyone she knew.
"Her children rise up and call her blessed." - Proverbs 31:28
Due to the pandemic, Alice will lie in state (closed casket) at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., for friends to pay their respects without the family present.
She will be laid to rest during a private graveside service, officiated by Rev. Sandy Young, at Wesley Chapel UMC in Misenheimer.
The family extends special thanks to the health care heroes who cared for Alice at Trinity Place, Bethany Woods, and Hospice of Stanly & The Uwharrie.
Memorials may be mailed to Wesley Chapel UMC, P.O. Box 1532, Misenheimer, NC 28109 or Hospice of Stanly & The Uwharrie, 960 N. 1st St., Albemarle NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Plyler family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.