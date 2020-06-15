Alice Claudia Eubanks, 56, of Oakboro, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home.
Ms. Eubanks was born May 19, 1964 in Charlotte to the late Richard Gatling Eubanks Jr. and Lou Eubanks.
She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Lila Hall Eubanks, and Claude and Villi Ann Little Williams.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 20, from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel officiated by Rev. Jesse Herring.
Alice dedicated her life to serving others. She graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a degree in journalism and from Tulane University in New Orleans with a nursing degree.
Survivors include mother, Lou Williams Eubanks of Oakboro, NC; brother, Richard Eubanks and wife Karen of Keystone Heights, Fla.; aunts, Anabel Speight and husband James of Oakboro, NC, Donna Eubanks of Rock Hill, SC, and special friend Antonio Perez.
Memorials may be made to the Stanly County Humane Society.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Eubanks family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
