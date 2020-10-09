Allen and Tammy Aldridge, both 59, of Albemarle, passed away suddenly, Allen on Sept. 12, 2020 and Tammy on Sept. 13, 2020.

They moved to Albemarle from Covington, Va., where they loved spending time camping on Cowpasture River.

They are survived by daughters, Constance and Lindsay; siblings, Elizabeth, Peggy, Donna, Dennis, Charles, Clayton, Nancy and Lisa; numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service for Mr. & Mrs. Aldridge at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store