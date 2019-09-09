Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Andrew "Andy" Childress


1980 - 2019
Andrew "Andy" Childress Obituary
Andrew "Andy" Childress, age 38, of Albemarle, passed away Aug. 30, 2019 at his home.
Andy was born December 21, 1980 in Iredell County.
Andy was a distinguished U.S. Navy veteran having served as a flight engineer and instructor.
A memorial service, with military honors, will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, officiated by Pastor Bob Gruver.
Survivors include daughter, Halie Childress; parents, Sally and Phillip Teeter and Curtis Childress; and brother, Jay (Jennifer) Shue.
Memorials may be made to Teen Challenge, PO Box 1701, Southern Pines, NC 28388.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
