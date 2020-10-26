Ann Marie Daddino Smith, 47, of Albemarle, NC passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte, NC.
Ann was born November 12, 1972 in Point Pleasant, NJ to Joseph Anthony Daddino and Ursula Daddino.
The memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Albemarle, officiated by Father Peter L. Fitzgibbons.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved husband of 23 years, James Joseph Smith, Jr.; brothers, Tony Daddino, Mark (Dawn) Daddino; aunts, Eileen Pelkey, Janet Raucco; mother-in-law, Judith Ann Smith; sister-in-law, Jessica Stamper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Stanly County Humane Society, 2049 Badin Road, Albemarle, NC, 28001.
