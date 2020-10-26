1/1
Ann Marie (Daddino) Smith
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Marie Daddino Smith, 47, of Albemarle, NC passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte, NC.
Ann was born November 12, 1972 in Point Pleasant, NJ to Joseph Anthony Daddino and Ursula Daddino.
The memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Albemarle, officiated by Father Peter L. Fitzgibbons.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved husband of 23 years, James Joseph Smith, Jr.; brothers, Tony Daddino, Mark (Dawn) Daddino; aunts, Eileen Pelkey, Janet Raucco; mother-in-law, Judith Ann Smith; sister-in-law, Jessica Stamper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Stanly County Humane Society, 2049 Badin Road, Albemarle, NC, 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved