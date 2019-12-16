|
Annie Lee Crisco Hartsell, 84, of Oakboro, surrounded by her family, joined her husband, Jerry Ray Hartsell, in Heaven for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Hartsell was born March 22, 1935 in Stanly County to the late Leander Devotion Crisco and the late Martha Hinson Crisco.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Maybelle Taylor, Mary Cornell Palmer and Beatrice Thompson; brothers, Jerry Leander Crisco and Ted Crisco; and grandson, Caleb Raylee Hartsell.
The family received friends at the home on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 and Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Oakboro. The funeral service followed at 12 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Jonathan Waits. Burial followed at Oakboro Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Vicky Ann (Allen) King and Christy Crisco (Phillip Morgan); son, Rodney Ray (Tammy) Hartsell; sister, Opalene Furr, all of Oakboro; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Community Home Care & Hospice for their support during the past few weeks. A special thanks to Hospice aide Melissa Barringer for her gentle, encouraging spirit and to Hospice nurse Allison Whitley for her expertise in helping keep our mother comfortable and for her spiritual support for our entire family.
There is a special place in Heaven for all Hospice care workers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist of Oakboro or Community Homecare and Hospice.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hartsell family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019