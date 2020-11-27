1/1
Annie Marie Knox
1932 - 2020
Annie Marie Knox, 88, of Norwood, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Forrest Oakes in Albemarle.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, at Memorial Baptist Church. Dr. Josh Phillips officiated and burial followed at Norview Gardens. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The service was recorded on Facebook Live.
Mrs. Knox was born on March 31, 1932 in Martin County to the late Sam and Annie Bell Beacham Modlin. She and her husband worked for many years on dairy farms in Halifax, Beaufort and Stanly County, where they settled in the late 1960s.
She was a faithful member of Memorial Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, attended Sunday School and was a member of the Triple L group. Her church family always showed love and compassion for Annie and she loved them dearly.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Johnny Knox; her son, Sherman William Knox; brothers, Nathan Modlin, Luther Modlin, Church Modlin, Tilman Modlin and Gilbert Modlin; and her sisters, Kathleen Barber, Estelle Hardison and Fannie Haynes.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Dallas Modlin and Adron Modlin (Gail), both of Jamesville, NC; Lola Williams of Greenville, NC, Rachel Roberson (Jakie), and Sudie Reason (Jimmy), both of Williamston, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who she loved dearly.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers at Forrest Oakes. They would also like to thank Martha Gaddy, Retha Ross and Patsy McNeil for their special love and care for Annie Marie.
Online condolences at edwardsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898
Memories & Condolences

