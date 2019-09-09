|
Annie Marie Carter Mabry, 82, of Norwood passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Preacher Ronnie Sides, Pastor Mike Lisk and Pastor Terry Thompson will officiate and burial will follow at Simpson Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ms. Mabry was born on March 12, 1937 in Stanly County to the late Frank and Peggy Carter.
She was a machine operator at American Circuit Breakers and a member at Community Full Gospel Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Crawford Littleton Mabry Jr., and son, Michael Mabry.
She is survived by her adopted daughter, Tammy Harward (Jerry) of the home; sons, Richard Mabry (Sheila) and James Mabry of Norwood; one brother, Jim Carter (Karen) of Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Joe Matthews, Crystal Mathews, Levi Webster and Ethan Webster; four great-grandchildren, Brianna, David, Jaxon and Jonah.
The family requests memorials to be made to Community Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Road Suite 904, Troy, NC 27371.
Online condolences at edwardsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019