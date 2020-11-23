1/
Archie Utterback Jr.
1971 - 2020
Archie Utterback, Jr., 49, of Stanfield, passed away Nov. 20, 2020.
Archie was born May 25, 1971, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was a beautiful soul, devoted son and brother. His smile was infectious, he loved everyone he met and was loved by them.
Archie worked many years at Chaney Greenhouse in Midland.
He loved doing word search puzzles, participating in Special Olympics, riding his bike, talking to neighbors, eating pizza, watching Andy Griffith and listening to Gaither Vocal Band.
Archie is preceded in death by his father, Archie Utterback Sr., sister Janet Robards, and beloved dog, Ottie.
His is survived by his mother, Dorothy Staley of Stanfield; brothers and sisters, Karen Peterson (Pete) of Norwood, Louis Fantetti, Felicia Whitaker (Jimmy), Danny Fantetti, Mark Fantetti and Andy Utterback, all of Cincinnati, and David Fantetti (Patty) of Concord.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
